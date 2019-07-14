Bangladesh, South Korea sign MoUs, doc

DHAKA: Bangladesh and South Korea have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a document on Cultural Exchange Programme in a bid to boost cooperation in trade and investment, diplomacy and cultural sectors between the two countries.

The deals were signed after the official talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon at the PMO here on Sunday (July 14) afternoon.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation was signed between the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and National Diplomatic Academy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea.

Another MoU on cooperation in the field of investment promotion was signed between Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Trade Investment Promotion Agency of South Korea.

A document on Cultural Exchange Programme was signed between Bangladesh and South Korea for the years 2019-2023.

BDST: 1908 HRS, JULY 14, 2019

